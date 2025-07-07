CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $40,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

KO opened at $71.19 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

