Cloud Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 3,699,857 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.