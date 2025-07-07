Cloud Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 772 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

