Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $81.38 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,105.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $3,115,199. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

