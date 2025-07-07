Centennial Bank AR Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,174 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

