Centennial Bank AR Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Centennial Bank AR lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $848,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southern by 11,230.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

