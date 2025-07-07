Centennial Bank AR Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 206.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centennial Bank AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

