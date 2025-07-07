Centennial Bank AR Acquires 98 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

