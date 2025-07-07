Casino Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in the ownership, development, and operation of casinos, gaming resorts, and related hospitality services. These equities offer investors exposure to the gambling and entertainment industry, where revenues depend on gaming activity, resort amenities, and tourism trends. Casino stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, regulatory changes, and consumer discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 33,808,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Sharplink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.00. 1,138,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.41. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 6,794,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,037. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 1,407,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,014. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 2,311,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,924. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

