Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, resort hotels, and related gaming facilities. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the gambling and entertainment sector, whose profitability hinges on factors like consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory developments. Like other leisure-industry investments, casino stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, competition from online gaming, and changes in gaming legislation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,244,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $284.56. 605,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,067. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,210. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 967,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,184. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Recommended Stories