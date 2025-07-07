Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Capri has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $11,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

