Capital Management Associates Inc Has $7.36 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.27 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

