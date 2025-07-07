Capital Management Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $200.50 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.34.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

