Capital Management Associates Inc Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWD opened at $197.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

