Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $371.36 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

