Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 2.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $137,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

