Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 17,650 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

