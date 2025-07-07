Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 405 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($5.12) to GBX 405 ($5.53) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Capita Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of CPI opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.46.
About Capita
