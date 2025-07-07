Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 405 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($5.12) to GBX 405 ($5.53) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.46.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

