Callan Capital LLC Sells 170,563 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

