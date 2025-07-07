Callan Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.