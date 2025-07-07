Callan Capital LLC Purchases 7,974 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.