Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $55,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

