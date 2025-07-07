Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $43.20

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

KPTI stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.