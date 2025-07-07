British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £137.08 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,427 ($46.80) per share, with a total value of £137.08 ($187.19).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($46.13) per share, with a total value of £168.90 ($230.64).

On Monday, May 12th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 206 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($46.14) per share, with a total value of £6,960.74 ($9,505.31).

On Friday, May 9th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 601 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($45.01) per share, with a total value of £19,808.96 ($27,050.33).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,543 ($48.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,375.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,187.97. The company has a market cap of £77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($30.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,684 ($50.31).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

