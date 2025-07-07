Bristow Group (VTOL) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bristow Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.42 billion $94.80 million 8.70 Bristow Group Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.42

Bristow Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 8.09% 12.95% 5.53% Bristow Group Competitors -16,555.38% 20.02% 2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bristow Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group’s competitors have a beta of 9.05, indicating that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bristow Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bristow Group Competitors 772 2106 3153 200 2.45

Bristow Group presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.43%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Bristow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bristow Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

