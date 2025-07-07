Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,620 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.18 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

