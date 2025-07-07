Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

