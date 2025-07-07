Boku (LON:BOKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 271 ($3.70) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Boku Trading Up 1.7%

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.92) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.35 ($2.98). The firm has a market cap of £792.17 million, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.