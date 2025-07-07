BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $237.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

