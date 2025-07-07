BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 5.1% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $513.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.46 and its 200 day moving average is $406.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

