Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,779,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 551,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

GBIL opened at $99.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

