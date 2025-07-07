Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 247 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

