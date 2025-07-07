Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Corning by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

