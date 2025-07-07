Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

