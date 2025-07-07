Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

