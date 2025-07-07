Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $176.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

