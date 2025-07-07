Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of lululemon athletica worth $253,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $219.97 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.