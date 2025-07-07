Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

AX opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,464,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axos Financial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

