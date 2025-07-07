AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.33 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

