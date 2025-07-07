ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 20.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 20.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in ASML by 49.6% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $794.20 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $749.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

