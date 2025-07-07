Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.72. 8,086,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,326,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Applied Digital Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 6.04.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

