Apex Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,116 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apex Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SCHX opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

