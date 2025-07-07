Analyzing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DNA Precious Metals has a beta of 11.28, meaning that its share price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wag! Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DNA Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNA Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wag! Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for DNA Precious Metals and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 2,456.24%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than DNA Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares DNA Precious Metals and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -29.17% N/A -58.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNA Precious Metals and Wag! Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $70.51 million 0.12 -$17.57 million ($0.39) -0.42

DNA Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

Summary

Wag! Group beats DNA Precious Metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNA Precious Metals

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

