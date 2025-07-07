Analyzing Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and US Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.41 billion 1.31 $15.97 million $0.32 40.77 US Foods $37.88 billion 0.48 $494.00 million $2.18 35.97

Profitability

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. US Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Utz Brands and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 1.94% 8.05% 4.14% US Foods 1.38% 15.58% 5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Utz Brands and US Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75 US Foods 0 1 10 2 3.08

Utz Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.69, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. US Foods has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than US Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of US Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Utz Brands has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Foods beats Utz Brands on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.