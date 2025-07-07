Analyzing MarineMax (HZO) & Its Peers

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MarineMax to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MarineMax has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarineMax and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $2.43 billion $38.07 million 11.34 MarineMax Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 14.24

Analyst Recommendations

MarineMax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MarineMax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 0 5 1 3.17 MarineMax Competitors 207 1721 2644 80 2.56

MarineMax presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 1.35%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax 2.35% 5.01% 1.89% MarineMax Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Summary

MarineMax competitors beat MarineMax on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

