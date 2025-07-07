Analyzing Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Revance Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 0.00 -$2.89 million ($0.16) N/A Revance Therapeutics $234.04 million 1.63 -$323.99 million ($1.93) -1.89

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intellipharmaceutics International and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 7 1 0 2.13

Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.45, indicating a potential upside of 131.51%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A N/A Revance Therapeutics -74.67% N/A -37.22%

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX that is in preclinical stage. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; and RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

