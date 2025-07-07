Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems AS and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems AS 0 0 1 2 3.67 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 0.95 $539.97 million $0.20 29.20 Ideal Power $90,000.00 434.66 -$10.42 million ($1.21) -3.87

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Ideal Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36% Ideal Power -56,057.89% -56.75% -51.06%

Volatility & Risk

Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

