Analyzing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) & Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) and Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Spirits Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Spirits Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.81 $177.04 million $0.94 14.31 Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Spirits Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Spirits Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

