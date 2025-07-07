Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Perion Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $2.59 million N/A $3.32 million N/A N/A Perion Network $498.29 million 1.00 $12.61 million ($0.17) -65.24

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce 127.91% -55.48% 167.22% Perion Network -1.75% 2.88% 2.30%

Summary

Perion Network beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.