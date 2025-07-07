Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

